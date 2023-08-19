NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – All morning ferries have been canceled and Block Island is in a state of emergency following a fire at an historic hotel, according to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors are being asked not to visit the island today after a fire at the Harborside Inn has left Block Island with limited water and power.

The blaze began around midnight and was contained to a single building. The Chamber of Commerce reports that 50 firefighters and 4 trucks were ferried or flown in and it took more than six hours to contain the flames.

The Block Island Ferry released a statement on their website describing the damage done to the island and the interruption in their service.

Traditional ferries have been transporting emergency vehicles to combat the fire throughout the night.

The manager of the Cross Sound Ferry, in New London, told News8 that they have suspended their morning ferries but intend to continue with regular service as of 11:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with News8 for more information.