GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Bluff Point State Park in Groton was closed Sunday due to a fire within the park, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported.

Groton Fire and DEEP Forestry Division was initially requested, but Groton was able to extinguish the fire before DEEP arrived.

The park remains closed to the public at this time.

