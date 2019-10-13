Boat capsized in New London, 4 hospitalized with hypothermia

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A catamaran sailing in the area of Race Rock in New London capsized with four passengers on board Sunday.

According to New London Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard called in the capsized catamaran around 1:24pm. When they arrived on scene, all four passengers were still in the water and had been for about 20 minutes.

The Coast Guard quickly removed one man from the water and took him to a waiting ambulance due to his condition. He was transported to the hospital.

The other three passengers were pulled from the water by a private boat and taken.

New London Firefighters/EMTs and U.S. Coast Guard returned to the area of Race Rock to retrieve the rest of the passengers.

New London Fire/EMTs administered patient care aboard the private vessels before transporting the three remaining passengers to a waiting ambulance.

All patients were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for hypothermia.