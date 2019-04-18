Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved File Photo (Big Stock Photo_

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) - A bobcat is being tested for rabies after it attacked someone at a golf course in Sprague on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that there was a heavy presence of troopers and EnCon police near the Houlton/Pautipaug Hill Road area after a bobcat attack at the Pautipaug golf course.

There was also a separate attack on a horse. Troopers believe the same bobcat attacked both and that the animal may be rabid.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was able to locate and seize the bobcat. The animal will be tested for rabies.

Troopers are advising residents to make sure pets are up to date on their rabies shots.

