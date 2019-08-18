Body of man found in Thames River in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton City Police are investigating after the partially decomposed body of a man was found in the Thames River on Saturday evening.

Police say that around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a body floating in the Thames River, near the Gold Star Memorial and Railroad Bridge.

The body was then recovered and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an examination.

The body was confirmed to be that of an Asian male but he has not been identified at this time.

According to police, there are no signs of trauma to the man and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Groton detectives at 860-445-2451.