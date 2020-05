STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a missing 76-year-old woman from Stonington was found in the Pawcatuck River Thursday.

The body of Evelina Gaccione, 76, of Stonington was found around 10 a.m. Thursday by the Pawcatuck Fire Department on the Stonington side of the Pawcatuck River.

Her next of kin has been notified.

Gaccione was reported missing Tuesday. A missing persons report was released by Connecticut State Police.