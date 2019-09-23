“Boil water” advisory in effect after vandalism discovered at pump station in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CT Department of Public Health advises residents in the Gales Ferry area of Ledyard to boil their water before drinking or cooking after vandalism at the local pump station was discovered Monday.

Police and detectives responded to the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority pump station in Gales Ferry for reported vandalism. Police say the pump station building itself had been breached.

Ledyard Police said in a release that customers of Southeastern Connecticut Water should boil their water prior to drinking or cooking if they live on the following streets:

Bluebird Drive, Bobwhite Trail, Christy Hill Road, Conrad Court, Eagle Ridge Drive, East Drive, Friar Tuck Drive, Heritage Drive, Hillside Drive, Holly Lane, Hyde Park Road, Kings Highway, Kennedy Drive, Lincoln Drive, Laurel Leaf Drive, Long Cove Road, Lark Lane, Little John Court, Ledgewood Drive, Maid Marion Drive, Monticello Drive, Mount Vernon Drive, Nottingham Court, Oakwood Drive, Osprey Drive, Partridge Hollow Road, Parkwood Drive, Pequot Drive, Pheasant Run Drive, Queen Eleanor Drive, Quail Meadow Drive, Robin Hood Drive, Ramblewood Drive, Summit Drive, Sherwood Trace, Terry Road, Vinegar Hill Road, Warbler Way, Whippoorwill Drive, West Drive, Washington Drive, and Whalehead Road.

The investigation is ongoing.