NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police.

The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area of Montauk Avenue and Willetts Avenue, according to police. The vehicle was driving east on Willetts Avenue when it hit the bus at the intersection of Montauk Avenue.

The students were moved onto another bus and taken to school.

Police are asking for anyone who who has information on the crash to contact police at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0, or submit text information to Tip411 with the message NLPDTip.