NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Niantic Bay Boardwalk is a one-mile stretch that offers solitude and views of the Niantic Bay — but hasn’t been easy for emergency responders to know where to go when someone needs help.

It’s why Boy Scout Joshua Miller chose to add location signs to the area to help first responders as his Eagle Scout project.

“I felt accomplished, like I had really done something good for the community,” Miller said. “Like, I really made an impact that would last.”

His mother, Becky, said she feels proud of any scout who makes it that far.

“It’s their opportunity to pull together all the details and make something impactful and meaningful,” she said.

The signs were installed last fall. But, then they got vandalized.

That’s when Signcraft stepped in to replace them at no cost.

But, less than a week later, the signs were damaged again.

“This is our town,” said John Wilson, who owns Signcraft. “We want something nice here. You’re not gonna damage it, you’re not gonna take it away.”

Miller said that attitude is heartening.

“I felt really good about that, because it showed that my project was actually positive and it showed that other people had placed value in my project,” he said. “And that it really meant something to some people.”

Jerry Lokken, the director of parks and recreation for East Lyme, said it shows that the community isn’t afraid to step up to the plate.

“It’s great that it has such a great benefit of helping people and saving people’s lives,” Lokken said.