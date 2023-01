BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an active fire at a commercial chicken farm in Bozrah Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out at 17 Schwartz Rd. at the 400-ft. Hilldendale Farms.

There is smoke visible from Norwich and Montville, News 8 crews reported.

This is an active scene.

