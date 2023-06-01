NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed off the side of a bridge Thursday morning in Norwich.

A car crashed off a bridge into a river around 5:30 a.m. near New Wharf Road and Water Street. The vehicle is still in the river below.

The driver has been taken to a nearby hospital. Norwich police and fire departments responded to the call, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is also responding.

Officials from the Providence and Worcester Railroad are on scene to see if there is any damage to the train tracks at the site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.