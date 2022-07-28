GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fields at Buttonwood Farm are bursting with yellow yet again this year.

The farm is holding its 19th annual Sunflowers for Wishes Fundraiser, which raised more than $1 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation since owners Kim and Duane Button started it. They’ve continued the cut-your-own model from last year.

“They grow big and there’s so many different types,” Aubrey and Aria Aldieri of Southington said at the farm. “My favorite is picking flowers.”

Folks will be able to pick the sunflowers through July 31. After that, the dairy cows feed on the flowers.