GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A camper was destroyed and a home received minor damage on Sunday when a fire hit a property that was the site of a fatal blaze last year, according to Groton police.

Dispatch received a call at about 12:10 a.m. that there was a fire at 300 Flanders Road in the Mystic section of Groton, according to authorities.

The 25-foot tow-behind camper was destroyed, and siding on the home had melted.

Elizabeth Gray, 79, was killed after a fire at the same home on March 10, 2022, according to police. That fire was ruled accidental.

Firefighters and police are investigating the cause of Sunday’s fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Groton police.