MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic’s Memorial Day parade is back on after being canceled due to a missed paperwork deadline.

Craig Floyd, the commander-elect of the Mystic VFW, said the parade will go forward as originally as planned for 2 p.m. Monday downtown. Floyd said the police chief gave him the green light to hold the event.

The group missed the 90-day deadline to file event paperwork with the state because it got lost during the change in command.

The parade will be followed by a chicken barbecue.