Cancellation of fairs due to pandemic impacts many who make their living during fair season

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In North Stonington, for the first time in 56 years the North Stonington Fair has now been cancelled.

This affects a lot of people. Not only the people who enjoy coming to these fairs, but also the vendors who make a living during fair season. And the people from non-profits, who set up booths who try to raise money for their causes.

Related: Annual fairs, festivals, events canceled across CT over coronavirus concerns

Also there are people in the community who will also be affected like hotels and restaurants, where the people who come to the fair and the people who work at at the fair often go as well.

Organizers say this was a very tough and disappointing decision.

“Vendors that come to the fair, they have no means of income at this point during the summer. So many jobs are affected. So many people are affected,” said Nancy Weissmuller, North Stonington Fair.

Traditionally the North Stonington Fair is the first of the season so the decision to cancel here came early and soon many others followed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

One Good Thing: East Lyme High honors 2020 grads with school bus salute - Video: Amber Turner via ReporIt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: East Lyme High honors 2020 grads with school bus salute - Video: Amber Turner via ReporIt"

Southeastern CT businesses find unique ways to thank essential workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Southeastern CT businesses find unique ways to thank essential workers"

Local farmers apply for federal assistance, change the way they do business amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers apply for federal assistance, change the way they do business amid pandemic"

10 workers at Waterford nuclear power station site test positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "10 workers at Waterford nuclear power station site test positive for coronavirus"

Berry's Ice Cream & Candy Bar lays out plan for possible May 20 reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry's Ice Cream & Candy Bar lays out plan for possible May 20 reopening"

CT Checkup: East Lyme store donates more than $4K to businesses struggling amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: East Lyme store donates more than $4K to businesses struggling amid pandemic"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss