Cancellation of fairs due to pandemic impacts many who make their living during fair season

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In North Stonington, for the first time in 56 years the North Stonington Fair has now been cancelled.

This affects a lot of people. Not only the people who enjoy coming to these fairs, but also the vendors who make a living during fair season. And the people from non-profits, who set up booths who try to raise money for their causes.

Also there are people in the community who will also be affected like hotels and restaurants, where the people who come to the fair and the people who work at at the fair often go as well.

Organizers say this was a very tough and disappointing decision.

“Vendors that come to the fair, they have no means of income at this point during the summer. So many jobs are affected. So many people are affected,” said Nancy Weissmuller, North Stonington Fair.

Traditionally the North Stonington Fair is the first of the season so the decision to cancel here came early and soon many others followed.