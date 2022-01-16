Car crash on Interstate-395 North results in one fatality

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crash on Interstate-395 North resulted in one fatality and closed several lanes on Sunday morning, officials report.

Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. following reports about a car accident in the woods.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found an extremely damaged car at the tree line. The front end of the car and the motor were both discovered at the Jersey barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Personnel also scanned the area with thermal imaging cameras to confirm there were no other passengers ejected after impact.

Officials do not know exactly when this crash happened. They believe it possibly occurred sometime earlier this morning and was not visible to others until daylight, according to police.

Much of the road is still closed, and while police report the right lane is open, using alternate routes is advised. Caution is advised for the rest of the morning.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.