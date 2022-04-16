NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into a building in the area of a rotary in Norwich on Saturday night, according to police.

The Norwich Police Department responded to the scene around 6:19 p.m. Police said the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency just before entering the rotary and drove straight across the center island, striking the corner of two businesses housed at 2 Franklin St.

Police removed the patient from the car and began CPR. The driver was transported to WW Backus Hospital for treatment and further evaluation. At this time, their condition is unknown, police said.

The building suffered minor damage and is being assessed by the Norwich Building Official.

All businesses will remain open, however, the rotary will be closed while the accident is investigated by the NPD.

