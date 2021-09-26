Car crashes into second floor of Norwich home

New London
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crashed into the second floor of a home early Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. As crews arrived, the occupant was still inside the car with a power line on the roof.

Officials say that all residents inside the home were out and accounted for. Mutual aid was called to the scene from the Norwich Fire Department and Emergency Management.

Fire officials say the power was secured and the vehicle was stabilized. Crews then were able to extricate the occupant out of the vehicle. The patient was removed and transported to the hospital.

One of the residents inside the home suffered a minor injury, and no injuries were reported to firefighters.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

92-year-old woman killed in Mystic house fire

News /

Man seriously injured after being struck by train in Norwich

News /

New roundabout built in Norwich to calm traffic, help revitalize city

News /

Norwich man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection to domestic incident in January

News /

Beavers in a brook: Old Lyme homeowners says beaver dam causing his yard to flood, house to sink

News /

Digital First: New London restaurant’s answer to staff shortages: robots

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss