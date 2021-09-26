Car crashes into second floor of Norwich home

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crashed into the second floor of a home early Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene. As crews arrived, the occupant was still inside the car with a power line on the roof.

Officials say that all residents inside the home were out and accounted for. Mutual aid was called to the scene from the Norwich Fire Department and Emergency Management.

Fire officials say the power was secured and the vehicle was stabilized. Crews then were able to extricate the occupant out of the vehicle. The patient was removed and transported to the hospital.

One of the residents inside the home suffered a minor injury, and no injuries were reported to firefighters.

The accident remains under investigation.