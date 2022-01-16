Car crashes through guardrail, narrowly misses building

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed through a guardrail early Sunday morning, narrowly missing a building, first responders report.

The driver was seen speeding on West Thames Street right before the accident. Shortly after, police discovered the crash and called for backup.

Despite the precarious location of the car, which was wedged between a handrail, building, and overlooked a 12-foot embankment, the driver was alert and responsive but trapped inside.

The car was stabilized from above, and then responders began the extraction process to rescue the victim. It took 45 minutes before the person was freed.

The victim was transported to Backus Hospital for evaluation and treatment, but their condition is unknown.