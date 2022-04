GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say they are investigating a car that hit a building on Route 1 in Groton.

Pictures obtained by WTNH show smoke coming from a business on Long Hill Road that began sometime Saturday.

The affected business appears to be Northern Lights Smoke Shop.

Photo obtained by WTNH.

Police are expected to send out more information about this accident later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check News 8 for updates.