Cars line up for COVID-19 testing at Dodd Stadium following uptick in cases in New London County

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– There was a steady stream of cars coming to the Backus Hospital COVID-19 testing site, which moved on Monday to Dodd Stadium. The move was made to relive the congestion and cars backed up onto the street when the site was still at the hospital.

Norwich, New London, and Windham have seen a recent spike in COVID positive cases.

“Windham is at 5 percent number of positive tests from our drive throughs last week and Backus is at 5.1 percent,” said Dr. William Horgan, Medical Director of Quality & Safety for the Backus and Windham Hospitals.

Those rates remain higher than the state positivity rate of 1.4 percent, which Gov. Ned Lamont announced at a testing site Monday at Community Health Center of New London.

“With our community partners we did more than 700 just this weekend,” said Stephen Mansfield, Director of the Ledge Light Health District.

Local and state leaders gathered to encourage people to get tested so they know who is positive.

“That means those folks won’t be in our communities potentially spreading the virus to other people,” said Mansfield.

The public health commissioner says people need to get tested, wear masks, and limit social gatherings.

But there’s something else that’s critical which is that an individual can spread the COVID infection before he or she knows that they have… that they’re sick,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of Public Health.

She says people who test positive or have been in contact with someone who has the virus – need to stay home for 14 days to break the chain of transmission.

“We need another COVID relief bill and what’s happening here is exactly the reason why,” said Cong. Joe Courtney, (D) Connecticut.

Health and hospital officials say that you don’t need an appointment to come to the testing sites. You also don’t need a doctor’s note, you don’t need to have any COVID 19 symptoms, you don’t need any money, and you don’t need insurance.

You just have to provide contact information so in case there is a positive result the correct precautions can be taken.

The governor says the state has plenty of tests and is now using local labs to get results back quicker.

“So I’d like to think we have a lot of testing capacity right now. As you can see we ramped it up from 100 a week to 150,000 a week,” said Gov. Lamont.