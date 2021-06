ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Sarah Cody caught “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley filming a movie in Essex on Wednesday.

The crew was set up at Olive Oyls in Essex filming “The Noel Diary” for Netflix.

In one take we caught on camera, Hartley can be seen wearing a winter coat getting into a jeep with a dog inside at a gas station.

A Christmas movie in July! Nothing like the magic of movies!