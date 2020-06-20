Celebrate Make Music Day online with performances from local musicians

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday is International Make Music Day, so our state’s Make Music Chapter is holding virtual performances all day for the annual celebration, according to the New London Arts Council.

The event will include performances from musicians from a wide variety of genres including but not limited to classical, R&B, and punk rock.

Nosamé Correia of New London will be performing live from his place of work, the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Correia once sang the National Anthem at Fenway Park.

Correia says, “Make Music Day has the potential to uplift and help inspire all of us to
practice peace.”

Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the non-profit Make Music Alliance.

For more information and to stream the performances, click here.

