Ceremony to honor WWII submarine ace

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 03:11 PM EDT

GROTON, Conn. (AP) - A ceremony is planned at Connecticut's Navy base this week to commemorate the loss of a renowned World War II submarine skipper.

Cmdr. Dudley Morton and his submarine USS Wahoo led the undersea fleet in the sinking of enemy cargo and transport ships during his time as commander.

The submarine and all sailors on board were lost on Oct. 11, 1943, when it was attacked by Japanese air and naval forces.

A private ceremony is planned for Thursday at the Navy base in Groton. Guests are expected to include Morton's daughter, Edwina Thirsher, among other relatives.

Morton was born in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1907 and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1930.

