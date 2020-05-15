Changes coming to Olde Mistic Village during reopening

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Olde Mistick Village is set to reopen on May 20.

Like so many other shops and restaurants, it has to adapt to new safety rules and guidelines. New restrooms will all have touchless flushing, soap dispensers and dryers.

Manager Chris Regan told News 8 he’s seen many visiting or doing takeout during the lockdown.

“It’s amazing watching everybody because they’re very conscious of respecting other people’s space, and that’s the one thing we see all the time,” he said.

Some tents may go up for more outdoor dining; however, Regan wants the state to allow indoor dining again soon.

He said it could be done safely with spacing rules at places like the Steak Loft.

“At 50% capacity, you’ve got 175 seats. I think you can social distance in 14,000 square feet, so I hope they open that soon so restaurants can survive and hire back their staff.”

Regan said old fashioned drive-in movies might go up at the village.

“We’re looking at a 40-foot screen, possibly two where we can social distance with the cars and then have the restaurants deliver food out to their cars.”

Retail stores will have to comply with the state’s rule for each square foot.