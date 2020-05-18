Chefs cook up meals for New London families in need through ‘Whalers helping Whalers’

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– When cooking food is your living, what you do during a pandemic is gather a small army of volunteers and cook for your community. That’s what the culinary teacher at New London High School is busy doing, through “Whalers helping Whalers” and the need is great.

The culinary program at New London High School before the pandemic was about having fun while making meals and bonding.

“You’re with these guys, sometimes you’re with them more than their parents are because the parents may be working two or three jobs trying to support them, so they come and talk to you,” said Chef Tomm Johnson, Culinary Program Manager, New London High School.

And even through today’s distance learning, Chef Tomm, who loves feeding people, started hearing about a lack of food in his families.

“If one person tells you they’re hungry than many more are because they’re not comfortable telling you stuff like that,” said Johnson.

So three weeks ago, he and other chefs from the Spa At Norwich Inn, and adult volunteers got a donated kitchen from the Elks Club, and started cooking family meals and giving them out.

The city’s Department of Social Services helped make connections.They serve up as many as 450 meals a week and there is a need to double that now if they can get another kitchen to use.

Chef Tomm says donations on Facebook and GoFundMe for Whalers helping Whalers has touched his heart. He’s just happy that he and his small army can give back, making a lot out of a little.

“The idea that we can take a dollar fifties worth of food and prepare it into a nice meal that people will be able to enjoy with their family is huge you know,” said Johnson.

He says he can put together another team of chefs and volunteers to cook up hundreds more meals every week in New London if he gets that space.

For more information and how to donate, click here.