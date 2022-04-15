NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a boat overturned on Wyassup Lake Friday.

State environmental conservation police responded to troopers’ report of an overturned vessel with four on board on Wyassup Lake in North Stonington.

According to state police, a child was given CPR on scene and taken to the hospital. The other three people were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

State environmental conservation police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.