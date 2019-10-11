Columbus Day weekend expected to bring big crowds to Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Chef Michael St. Angelo showed News 8 one of his creations for Chowder Days at Mystic Seaport Museum.

“It’s creamy,” explained the executive chef with Coastal Gourmet. “It’s got potatoes, and celery, onions, and lots and lots of clams.”

New England clam chowder will be one of the hot items on the menu this weekend.

“Columbus Day weekend is our biggest weekend of the fall,” said Dan McFadden of the Mystic Seaport Museum.

It’s also considered the last big weekend of the tourism season at Olde Mistick Village.

“We’re in Penguins, Otters, and Others. It’s a marine life gift store. We’ve been here for 31 years,” said owner Shaun Regan.

He owns several shops in the village and expects big crowds especially if the weather cooperates.

“It’s always really busy because it’s everybody’s last hurrah for good weather,” said Regan.

Even if there is a chill in the air there is plenty of chowder to warm you up at the Seaport.

The chef has cooked up seven different varieties for this weekend.

“Rhode Island clear chowder with quahogs, we have a Bohemian conch chowder,” said Chef St. Angelo.

They even have a vegan option, apple butternut bisque. All together 800 gallons were made for the 2,000 people the chef expects each day.

“There’ll be plenty,” said the chef. “We never run out.”

The event is foodie and family friendly. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides in a 1928 Model A Ford truck, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, and the J.M.W. Turner Watercolors from Tate exhibit just opened.

“It was absolutely wonderful and the Turner Exhibition was fantastic as well,” said Stephanie Cann who is visiting from Illinois.

“It’s a great time to enjoy New England at its best,” said McFadden.

It’s also the last time to take a ride on the steamboat Sabino this season.