UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Chris Rock made headlines over the weekend when fellow comedian Will Smith smacked him on-stage after making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, during his stand-up routine at the Oscars. Now, Rock’s ticket sales are skyrocketing.

Rock is currently headlining his “Ego Death World Tour,” which is set to make stops in Boston from Wednesday through Friday. The tour will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada like Las Vegas, Denver, Toronto, and New York, as well as Connecticut’s own Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on June 3.

Following the Oscars altercation, Rock’s ticket prices have significantly increased. Tickets for his Wednesday night show in Boston are currently sold-out on primary ticketing site Ticketmaster and are going for a whopping $715 a piece on the resale site Ticket Club. Additionally, tickets for shows throughout the rest of the week are going for $350 or more, with floor seats topping out at $534.

As for the Connecticut show date, ticket prices range from $150-$250, with floor seats up-for-grabs for around $400 on both sites.

While the infamous slap is likely to blame for the increase in ticket prices, Rock has yet to make a statement regarding the incident. Smith, however, formally apologized on Monday, noting that while “jokes at my expense are part of the job, a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Rock has declined to press charges, per the Los Angeles Police Department.