Coast Guard Academy alters ‘Swab Summer’ due to Covid-19 pandemic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy it’s the first day of Swab Summer. Unlike other years these new recruits are sitting quietly and no one is yelling at them. It is a very different Swab Summer this year.

Recruits have to wear masks. They are checked in, weighed, and given a COVID-19 test. There’s no haircuts, no uniforms, and no yelling.

“I think that they’re going to be able to train us just as well as they usually would be able to. It’s hard to breathe with a mask on. It’s definitely weird with that. But they’re being very safe with us and I know I can trust the academy with my safety,” said Sidney Palinkas, Hartland.

After the Swabs leave here they have two weeks of ROM. That’s restriction of movement. The only thing were issued Wednesday was their laptop.

So they’re going to be doing a lot of classwork over the next two weeks before the traditional Swab Summer activities begin.