Breaking News
Several shoreline beaches closed due to sewage leak into LI Sound

Coast Guard Academy alters ‘Swab Summer’ due to Covid-19 pandemic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy it’s the first day of Swab Summer. Unlike other years these new recruits are sitting quietly and no one is yelling at them. It is a very different Swab Summer this year.

Recruits have to wear masks. They are checked in, weighed, and given a COVID-19 test. There’s no haircuts, no uniforms, and no yelling.

“I think that they’re going to be able to train us just as well as they usually would be able to. It’s hard to breathe with a mask on. It’s definitely weird with that. But they’re being very safe with us and I know I can trust the academy with my safety,” said Sidney Palinkas, Hartland.

After the Swabs leave here they have two weeks of ROM. That’s restriction of movement. The only thing were issued Wednesday was their laptop.

So they’re going to be doing a lot of classwork over the next two weeks before the traditional Swab Summer activities begin. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coast Guard Academy alters 'Swab Summer' due to Covid-19 pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard Academy alters 'Swab Summer' due to Covid-19 pandemic"

CT Checkup: Children's Museum of Southern CT eager to reopen, to provide 'learning moments' again

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Children's Museum of Southern CT eager to reopen, to provide 'learning moments' again"

Stonington music venue finds new way to survive as CT delays Phase 3 reopening.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington music venue finds new way to survive as CT delays Phase 3 reopening."

Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus"

Protesters demand CT Attorney General call racially-motivated attack on Stonington inn employee a hate crime

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters demand CT Attorney General call racially-motivated attack on Stonington inn employee a hate crime"

WEB EXTRA: Peace and Justice Rally held for Stonington inn employee injured by guests in racially-motivated attacked

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Peace and Justice Rally held for Stonington inn employee injured by guests in racially-motivated attacked"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss