Coast Guard Academy under investigation after allegedly failing to handle racial harassment claims

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General is investigating the Coast Guard Academy in New London. They say the academy has failed to properly handle allegations of racial harassment.

A report identifies sixteen allegations of race-based harassment at the academy between 2013 and 2018. It highlights problems with the Coast Guard’s response to eleen of them.

The complaints include cadets using racial slurs, posing with a confederate flag and watching a blackface video in a common area.

