Coast Guard honors ferry crew for successful boat rescue in New London

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a special ceremony in New London Friday morning. The captain and crew of a Cross Sound Ferry were recognized as heroes after a life-saving rescue in the Long Island Sound.

The crew off of Cape Henlopen were reunited on that same ferry Friday, where they were honored by the United States Coast Guard after rescuing five people from a sinking boat last month.

The incident happened in July, when the crew noticed a vessel in distress after leaving from Orient, New York on the last ferry of the night.

“I’m grateful for a great crew who responded without a second thought,” said Captain Mike Ward.

Members of the crew said it all happened so fast — the entire rescue took about 15 minutes from start to finish. They said they train regularly for something like this.

“Truthfully, there was no thinking involved — you see what needed to be done and did it,” said Gerald Flanders, a crew member who was on the rescue boat that brought the boaters onto the ferry.

“Everything went according to plan like we train,” said Captain Ward. “I appreciate all the hard work they do. I’m just grateful that it turned out the way it did.”

