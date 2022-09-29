NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to help with Hurricane Ian damage after the storm devastated the western coast of Florida.

The station part of Sector Long Island Sound, is also part of District One, which covers all the way from Maine down to New York.

They have sent an aircrew to help with the response to Ian in Florida. That crew is out of Air Station Cape Cod and they have sent a four-person crew in an HH-60 helicopter, also known as a Jayhawk.

“We typically put our rescue swimmers down either to the home or preferably straight to the ground and then they’ll go out into the neighborhood and start querying the residents,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dan Reilly, Air Station Cape Code. “’Hey, who needs help? Who needs assistance? Does anyone want to depart this area and come with us?’ A lot of times we’ll pack a whole cabin full of folks.”

Coast Guard crews started their response with hurricane preps before the storm even hit. Some were then called to rescue people during the storm, and rescues continue now that the storm has moved out.