COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers responded to a two-car crash in which an eight-year-old was injured on Tuesday morning.

According to the accident report, two cars collided on Middletown Road, at the intersection of Scofield Road in Colchester. At the time of the crash, the roads were wet after rain showers, said police.

The first car was traveling east on Middletown Road, and the second was traveling south on Scofield. The second car drove through the intersection when the first car hit its right side, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the second car was transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries and a young passenger, who police identify as eight years old, was taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital for suspected injuries.

The crash is still under investigation according to officials.