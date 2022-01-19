Colchester dairy farm gains national attention after mention in ‘And Just Like That…’

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — And just like that, a local dairy farm nabs the national spotlight. Colchester’s Cato Corner Farm’s cheese was recently featured in an episode of the “Sex and the City” reboot.

The farm makes raw farmstead cheese by hand from their 45 Jersey cows. It is a mother-son team who do all the work and this week, the son, Mark Gillman, started getting several text messages.

“I’m very grateful. Somebody on the writing staff really likes our cheese so I appreciate that,” Gillman said.

That is because at one point a character on the show brags about snagging the last block of what they call “Bloomsday” at a farmer’s market. It is their most popular selling cheese.

“Your flavor profile, you are going to have a little bit of a cheddary note with a little bit of nuttiness and sweetness in the after taste,” Gillman said.

You can find Cato Corner Farm’s cheese at different farmer’s markets in Connecticut and in New York City.

So, he is not sure how they got selected to be the hot product at the market on the show, but it is keeping him smiling… or cheesin’.

