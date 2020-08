COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Connecticut school is pushing back its start date. Students in Colchester will now start the year on September 8 instead of August 31.

The delayed start was recommended to allow more time to prepare for a safe and smooth reopening as well as because of delayed guidance from the state on the hybrid model option.

The Board of Education approved a school calendar last night. It includes 177 instructional days for students.