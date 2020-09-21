 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Colchester Elementary School moving classes online for nearly 2 weeks after 3 positive COVID tests, teacher shortage

New London
Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester Elementary School will be moving classes online for nearly two weeks due to a staffing shortage.

On Monday, school officials said three staff members are in isolation for testing positive for the virus. They said it has caused additional staff as well as some students, who came in direct contact with them, to self-quarantine.

Due to the number of staff in quarantine, officials said the school could not remain open and provide all services to students.

There will be no classes on Tuesday, Sept. 22 so teachers can prepare for remote learning.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and remain online until Oct. 4; the building will reopen on Oct. 5.

More details on remote learning will be sent out on Tuesday. More information can be found on the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mohegan Sun considered as possible site for bubble play in college basketball

News /

‘We’re devastated’: Families of residents react to Norwich nursing home shutdown as transfers to other facilities get underway

News /

Families of residents react to Norwich nursing home shutdown as transfers to other facilities get underway

News /

Worker at Cumberland Farms in Norwich tests positive for COVID-19, closes store for next few days

News /

DPH: All residents to be transferred from Three Rivers nursing home following investigation into COVID-19 outbreak

News /

COVID-19 case confirmed at Colchester Elementary School; school remains open

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss