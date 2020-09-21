Colchester Elementary School moving classes online for nearly 2 weeks after 3 positive COVID tests, teacher shortage

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester Elementary School will be moving classes online for nearly two weeks due to a staffing shortage.

On Monday, school officials said three staff members are in isolation for testing positive for the virus. They said it has caused additional staff as well as some students, who came in direct contact with them, to self-quarantine.

Due to the number of staff in quarantine, officials said the school could not remain open and provide all services to students.

There will be no classes on Tuesday, Sept. 22 so teachers can prepare for remote learning.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and remain online until Oct. 4; the building will reopen on Oct. 5.

More details on remote learning will be sent out on Tuesday. More information can be found on the school’s website.