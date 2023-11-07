COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man threatened to kill Connecticut State Police troopers and bomb Troop K on Monday, according to state police.

Joseph Surwill, a 57-year-old from Colchester, was under arrest for allegedly threatening a woman and calling her a racial slur when he lodged the threats at troopers, according to Connecticut State Police.

A woman was walking from her home to a business at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when Surwill approached her in the area of Harrington Court in Colchester. Surwill then accused her of being on his property, approached her with an ax and pushed the handle against her body to shove her away, according to state police.

The woman, who said she knows Surwill, told authorities that she was not on his property, according to state police. A witness corroborated the victim’s account.

Surwill allegedly used profanity and a racial slur while yelling at the woman to get off his property, according to troopers. The woman said that she was not injured during the confrontation, but was afraid for her safety.

Surwill has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, interfering with an officer/resisting and failure to comply with fingerprinting requirements. The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit has been notified, as well.

He was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.