COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Colchester man has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $77,000 after defrauding a computer technology company, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

According to officials, 49-year-old Myron Ware of Colchester defrauded a Texas-based computer technology company.

On 30 occasions between 2017 and 2020, Ware contacted the Texas company and falsely represented himself as one of their customers.

Ware would claim he received non-functional computer parts from the company while pretending to be a real customer, and he needed replacements.

He would tell the company he needed the item shipped to an area near the actual address of a real customer. Ware would then travel to the location to receive the shipment.

Ware sold the majority of computer parts he stole from the company and kept some for his own use.

He stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment and was ordered to pay $77,068.40. in restitution.

On March 9, 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

The investigation was completed by Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Secret Service.

