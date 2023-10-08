COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash has shut down part of Route 2 in Colchester Sunday.

State police said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. between exits 18 and 16 on the westbound side. According to Colchester Fire and Emergency Medical Services, a car rolled over off the road, and two people were ejected.

Two LifeStar helicopters were called to the scene. State police said serious injuries were reported.

The highway is currently closed from Exit 18 to Exit 16, according to the DOT, as the state police’s accident reconstruction team investigates the crash.