Colchester postpones fireworks special due to EEE

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Colchester officials have officially postponed the fireworks at the Celebrate Colchester-57 Fest due the increased risk of the EEE virus from mosquitoes.

Since mosquitoes are most active during the hour before dusk, Colchester Parks & Recreation has postponed the fireworks special.

The Celebrate Colchester-57 Fest will still continue starting at 9 a.m. with the Fun Run at Bacon Academy.

From 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy food trucks, vendors, and different activities. At 6 p.m., there will be a raffle drawing.

