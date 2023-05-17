FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 59-year-old surveyor from Colchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working Wednesday in a parking lot in Fairfield, according to police.

The man was hit at about 9:20 a.m. in the parking lot of 2150 Post Road in Fairfield, according to police. He had been hit in the driveway of the business.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been publicly released.

Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield Officer Kevin Wells at (203) 254-4859 or email kwells@fairfieldct.org.