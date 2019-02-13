New London

Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 03:01 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 03:01 PM EST

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars through an embezzlement scheme.

According to officials, on Wednesday, 56-year-old Vicki Miller was arrested after an indictment was returned on Tuesday.

The indictment alleged that from June 2017 until Aug. 2017, Miller worked as a bookkeeper at Greylock Property Group LLC.

In July 2017, she allegedly used her access to her employers' bank accounts to embezzle money, taking more than $400,000.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and was held on a $50,000 bond.

