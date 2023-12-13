UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The popular comedian Matt Rife will be making his way to Mohegan Sun Arena in February for a fifth show date in his world tour.

Rife will perform from Wednesday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 25, making history as the first person to perform five nights in a row at Mohegan Sun.

The comedian is currently doing his ProbleMATTic World Tour. All five of his shows at Mohegan Sun will start at 8 p.m. and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, Dec. 16. All guests must be 18 and up to attend.