Community organizations in Norwich get voters to the polls in school busses

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stanton School in Norwich is one of the polling places in the city. Usually, when a bus pulls up in front of the school it’s dropping off students. For Election Day Tuesday, though, it’s dropping off voters.

Resident Don Brown and many others hopped on to head to the polls.

“Very cordial and they tell you be back in 20 minutes,” said Brown.

In years past, the bus company would provide the ride as a community service during gubernatorial or presidential elections. The city also has also helped out. But this year the Unitarian Universalist Church of Norwich and the NAACP funded four buses.

“Very helpful because I take the city transit and it would be a little bit of a walk back and forth,” said Brown.

In Stonington, volunteers for the candidates vying for State Senate are bringing constituents to the polls.

“This is great because I wanted to come in-person,” said Irene Moore of Pawcatuck. “Yes and make sure it got counted.”

“I don’t drive anymore,” said Ruth Nolder, of Pawcatuck. “It’s very helpful for me.”

These women were among 27 people picked up by Beth Robinson a volunteer with incumbent Republican State Senator Heather Somers.

“I feel pretty safe with my mask on and I just like helping people out,” said Robinson.

Volunteers with Democratic Challenger Bob Statchen’s campaign say they’re doing the same.

Uber and Lyft car services are also offering discounts to anyone needing a ride to polling places.

“I pray to god whoever it is I hope it makes this world a better world for us,” said Moore. “Absolutely absolutely,” others agreed.

The women live in a nearby senior housing complex and shared Robinson’s ride to the former Pawcatuck Middle School to vote.