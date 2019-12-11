Congressional committees hold hearing on alleged discrimination at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of the NAACP in New London County never thought they’d see this hearing happen regarding alleged discrimination at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Members tell us when they would go to events people would come up to them in secret and tell them about the abuses and they were able to bring that forward to congress and this hearing has now happened.

“One of the things they like to talk about, well they’re improving their numbers and recruitments and bringing in more minorities. I said ‘but if you’re bringing them into a hostile and racially hostile culture, you’re doing more harm than good.’ Great, you’re bringing in more minorities but you have to bring them into a healthy work environment,” said Tamara Lanier, New London NAACP.

At the end of this hearing it was said that the Commandant of the Coast Guard declined to testify Wednesday which could mean other hearings could take place in the future.