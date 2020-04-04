Congressman Courtney: Electric Boat President tests positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- During his daily briefing on Friday, Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to government to start considering the state as a hot spot.

"My biggest concern is that the federal government doesn't think of Southern Connecticut as part of the whole New York City pandemic. New York City, Jersey City and Southern Connecticut are all part of the same regional hot spot. New York has gotten a lot of the PPE and obviously, our overall numbers make us look like we're a lot less, but actually, as a region, we're the fourth most infected state in the country. So my worry is, we've got plenty of capacity. I think in our hospitals and people but what we don't have are the ventilators and that's going to cause a lot of death."