NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival was back in New London on Friday.

The event at Waterfront Park kicked-off Friday afternoon and is set to run through Sunday. On Saturday, guests can tour military and fishing vessels. Some ships will also be docked there, as well as others about a mile down the road at Fort Trumbull. America’s Tallest Ship, the Barque Eagle, can be found there.

Other family events are scheduled throughout the day, including the first Mermaids and Sea Monsters Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday along Bank Street.

In honor of 9/11, a commemoration ceremony led by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard will take place on Sunday. A military and fishing industry challenge, which features tying knots and throwing ropes, will follow the ceremony.

