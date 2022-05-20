EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — At Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, people were already enjoying the sand, sun and water, with some even swimming already on Friday.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, so there could be a lot more people here and at other beaches around the state. Some who came to the beach Friday are happy to avoid those crowds.

“I’m glad we’re here today because it’s a lot more nicer and quieter,” said Steve Timmons of Manchester.

DEEP is putting out a warning to people that if they decide to come to the beach, to keep safety in mind because the Sound as well as inland bodies of water are only in the 50 degree range and people could get hypothermia.





There also will not be any lifeguards on duty.