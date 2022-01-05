Conn. State Police investigating after man found in Griswold dies from injuries

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police investigation is underway after a man found in Griswold Tuesday night died as a result of his injuries.

Connecticut State Police said a 911 call came in around 11:23 p.m. reporting an unresponsive man at 391 Norman Road in Griswold.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive 62-year-old man lying in the driveway of the residence with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

State police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad was notified and has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CT State Police at (860) 896-3235 or (860) 848-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.