Conn. State Police investigating after man found in Griswold dies from injuries

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
connecticut_state-police-sirens_1523650479411.jpg

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police investigation is underway after a man found in Griswold Tuesday night died as a result of his injuries.

Connecticut State Police said a 911 call came in around 11:23 p.m. reporting an unresponsive man at 391 Norman Road in Griswold.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive 62-year-old man lying in the driveway of the residence with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

State police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad was notified and has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CT State Police at (860) 896-3235 or (860) 848-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

All ICU beds occupied at Backus Hospital in Norwich; Lawrence + Memorial seeing rise in COVID cases

News /

COVID surge impacting college operations in Connecticut

News /

Active police investigation underway on North Street in Norwich

News /

Groton officials discuss distribution plans for at-home COVID tests

News /

Norwich first responders call for convenient access to COVID-19 testing

News /

Nyberg: New England Hemp Farm opens new event space with healthy dose of CBD

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss